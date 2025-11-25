Veritone Inc (VERI)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Veritone Inc has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERI rose by 24.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.42 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2025, Needham started tracking Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on March 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VERI. D. Boral Capital Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $4.50. UBS October 30, 2024d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VERI, as published in its report on October 30, 2024. UBS’s report from October 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for VERI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Veritone Inc (VERI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Veritone Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -600.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.67M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VERI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.12%, with a loss of -5.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.20, showing growth from the present price of $4.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veritone Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.