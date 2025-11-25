Understanding NKLR’s book value per share for better investment insights

Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR)’s stock is trading at $4.05 at the moment marking a fall of -4.71% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -81.51% less than their 52-week high of $21.91, and 8.58% over their 52-week low of $3.73. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -60.10% below the high and +11.26% above the low.

How does Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NASDAQ: NKLR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 67.53% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.44% of its stock and 10.58% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC holding total of 2.29 shares that make 3.34% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9.43 million.

An overview of Terra Innovatum Global N.V’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Terra Innovatum Global N.V (NKLR) traded 1,183,742 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.87 and price change of -5.12.