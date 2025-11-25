Understanding AIIO stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, Robo.ai Inc’s (AIIO) stock is trading at $0.68, marking a fall of -2.16% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -80.51% below its 52-week high of $3.48 and 128.88% above its 52-week low of $0.30. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -40.35% below the high and +63.64% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AIIO’s SMA-200 is $1.1423. As well, it is important to consider AIIO stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 39.90.

How does Robo.ai Inc (AIIO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Robo.ai Inc (NASDAQ: AIIO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Robo.ai Inc (AIIO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.44% of shares. A total of 19 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.42% of its stock and 1.91% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC holding total of 3.41 shares that make 1.33% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.31 million.

The securities firm HRT Financial LP holds 1.22 shares of AIIO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.48% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.83 million.

An overview of Robo.ai Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Robo.ai Inc (AIIO) traded 10,952,224 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6166 and price change of -0.3309. With the moving average of $1.2314 and a price change of -1.0438, about 12,561,188 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AIIO’s 100-day average volume is 7,173,363 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3236 and a price change of -0.8538.