The uniQure N.V (QURE) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While uniQure N.V has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QURE rose by 57.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.50 to $5.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.41% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, William Blair Downgraded uniQure N.V (NASDAQ: QURE) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Mizuho on August 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for QURE. Chardan Capital Markets also rated QURE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 01, 2025. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for QURE, as published in its report on October 10, 2024. Goldman’s report from February 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for QURE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of uniQure N.V (QURE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

uniQure N.V’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -165.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QURE is registering an average volume of 4.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.96%, with a loss of -8.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.91, showing growth from the present price of $27.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QURE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze uniQure N.V Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.