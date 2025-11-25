Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)’s stock price range in the last year

Within its last year performance, SEDG rose by 153.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.60 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.62% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) to Hold. A report published by TD Cowen on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SEDG. BNP Paribas Exane also Downgraded SEDG shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2025. Goldman July 09, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SEDG, as published in its report on July 09, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Solaredge Technologies Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SEDG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.28%, with a gain of 0.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.55, showing decline from the present price of $34.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solaredge Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.