SMLR’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -5.02% from the previous close with its current price standing at $19.83. Its current price is -75.69% under its 52-week high of $81.56 and 13.88% more than its 52-week low of $17.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -37.60% below the high and +19.82% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SMLR’s SMA-200 is $34.08.

Additionally, it is important to take into account SMLR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 8.13 for the last tewlve months.SMLR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.65, resulting in an 28.41 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.89% of shares. A total of 172 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 75.08% of its stock and 85.21% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Interchange Capital Partners, LLC holding total of 1.27 shares that make 18.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25.46 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 1.23 shares of SMLR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 18.18% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 24.65 million.

An overview of Semler Scientific Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) traded 654,525 shares per day, with a moving average of $23.89 and price change of -6.36. With the moving average of $26.28 and a price change of -8.25, about 1,190,002 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SMLR’s 100-day average volume is 902,086 shares, alongside a moving average of $30.61 and a price change of -18.09.