Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Red Cat Holdings Inc has overperformed by 13.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCAT fell by -43.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.70 to $4.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 03, 2025, Needham started tracking Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on March 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RCAT. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated RCAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 14, 2024.

Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 247.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Red Cat Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 11.87M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RCAT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.23%, with a gain of 6.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Red Cat Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.