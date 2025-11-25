ORIS (Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd) has impressive results

While Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 6.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORIS fell by -92.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.01 to $0.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.32% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ORIS has an average volume of 22.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.88%, with a gain of 3.12% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd Shares?

Packaged Foods giant Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (ORIS) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -100.27%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 85.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.