Omada Health Inc (OMDA) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Omada Health Inc has underperformed by -2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMDA fell by -21.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.40 to $14.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.06% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Omada Health Inc (NASDAQ: OMDA) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on September 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for OMDA. Needham also rated OMDA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on July 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $25. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OMDA, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Goldman’s report from July 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $29 for OMDA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Omada Health Inc (OMDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Omada Health Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OMDA is recording an average volume of 485.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a loss of -6.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.90, showing growth from the present price of $18.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omada Health Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.