Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) requires closer examination

While Nebius Group N.V has overperformed by 10.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBIS rose by 231.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.10 to $18.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on September 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for NBIS. Goldman also rated NBIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2025. Arete Initiated an Buy rating on June 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $84. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NBIS, as published in its report on May 06, 2025. DA Davidson’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for NBIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BWS Financial also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 237.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nebius Group N.V’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NBIS is recording 20.33M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.93%, with a gain of 6.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $159.29, showing growth from the present price of $91.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nebius Group N.V Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.