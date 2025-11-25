Is Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Seagate Technology Holdings Plc has overperformed by 6.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STX rose by 193.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $297.88 to $63.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.82% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy. A report published by UBS on October 29, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for STX. TD Cowen also reiterated STX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $270 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 29, 2025. Susquehanna Reiterated the rating as Negative on October 29, 2025, but set its price target from $80 to $150. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for STX, as published in its report on October 29, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 29, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $270 for STX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)

It’s important to note that STX shareholders are currently getting $2.88 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STX is registering an average volume of 4.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a loss of -3.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $291.67, showing growth from the present price of $253.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Shares?

A giant in the Computer Hardware market, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) is based in the USA. When comparing Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 72.04%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.