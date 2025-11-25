Is it possible to buy Wolverine World Wide, Inc(WWW) shares at a good price now?

While Wolverine World Wide, Inc has underperformed by -3.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWW fell by -30.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.80 to $9.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.06% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 07, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for WWW. Argus also Upgraded WWW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2025. Stifel December 11, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for WWW, as published in its report on December 11, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from November 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $23 for WWW shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW)

The current dividend for WWW investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WWW is recording an average volume of 2.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 4.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.33, showing growth from the present price of $15.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WWW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wolverine World Wide, Inc Shares?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Footwear & Accessories market. When comparing Wolverine World Wide, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.81%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.