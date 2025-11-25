Intchains Group Ltd ADR (ICG) requires closer examination

While Intchains Group Ltd ADR has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICG fell by -53.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.04 to $0.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.63% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Intchains Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ICG) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on June 21, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ICG.

Analysis of Intchains Group Ltd ADR (ICG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -84.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Intchains Group Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ICG is recording 269.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.74%, with a gain of 9.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.51, showing growth from the present price of $1.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intchains Group Ltd ADR Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by Intchains Group Ltd ADR (ICG) based in the China. When comparing Intchains Group Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2235.62%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.