How did Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) fare last session?

While Fate Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FATE fell by -34.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.43 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.93% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) to Buy. A report published by Wedbush on October 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FATE. Piper Sandler June 17, 2024d the rating to Overweight on June 17, 2024, and set its price target from $4 to $6. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for FATE, as published in its report on March 27, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from January 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for FATE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -43.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Fate Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.15M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FATE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.23%, with a gain of 11.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.94, showing growth from the present price of $1.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FATE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fate Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.