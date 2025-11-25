HNRG (Hallador Energy Co) has impressive results

While Hallador Energy Co has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HNRG rose by 72.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.70 to $8.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.10% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) to Neutral. A report published by Northland Capital on May 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HNRG. Alliance Global Partners also rated HNRG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2024. B. Riley Securities May 30, 2024d the rating to Buy on May 30, 2024, and set its price target from $8 to $9. B. Riley Securities January 17, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HNRG, as published in its report on January 17, 2023. FBR & Co.’s report from March 15, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $11 for HNRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. FBR & Co. also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hallador Energy Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HNRG is recording an average volume of 540.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a loss of -2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.50, showing growth from the present price of $19.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HNRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hallador Energy Co Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.