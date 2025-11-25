GSI Technology Inc (GSIT) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While GSI Technology Inc has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GSIT rose by 100.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.15 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.83% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2011, Needham Downgraded GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) to Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on April 12, 2010, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GSIT. Needham also reiterated GSIT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 06, 2009. Robert W. Baird December 05, 2008d the rating to Neutral on December 05, 2008, and set its price target from $5 to $3. Needham May 09, 2008d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GSIT, as published in its report on May 09, 2008. Stanford Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GSI Technology Inc (GSIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

GSI Technology Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GSIT is registering an average volume of 4.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.09%, with a loss of -17.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GSIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GSI Technology Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.