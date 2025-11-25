Fermi Inc (FRMI) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Fermi Inc has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRMI fell by -55.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.99 to $13.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.75% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, UBS started tracking Fermi Inc (NASDAQ: FRMI) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on October 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FRMI. Rothschild & Co Redburn also rated FRMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 27, 2025. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on October 27, 2025, and assigned a price target of $27. Macquarie initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FRMI, as published in its report on October 27, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for FRMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fermi Inc (FRMI)

Fermi Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FRMI is registering an average volume of 6.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.37%, with a loss of -21.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.13, showing growth from the present price of $14.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fermi Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.