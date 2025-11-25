Examining Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) more closely is necessary

While Abeona Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABEO fell by -17.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.54 to $3.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.51% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on March 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ABEO. H.C. Wainwright also rated ABEO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 03, 2024. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on May 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $21. Cantor Fitzgerald November 11, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ABEO, as published in its report on November 11, 2020. B. Riley FBR’s report from September 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ABEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 75.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ABEO is registering an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.06%, with a gain of 1.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abeona Therapeutics Inc Shares?

A giant in the Biotechnology market, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) is based in the USA. When comparing Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 84.88%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.