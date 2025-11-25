Evaluating CHYM’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Chime Financial Inc’s (CHYM) stock is trading at the price of $19.67, a gain of 0.98% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -56.23% less than its 52-week high of $44.94 and 21.65% better than its 52-week low of $16.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.78% below the high and +20.44% above the low.

It is also essential to consider CHYM stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 3.75 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 373.44. CHYM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.10, resulting in an 6.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 17 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Chime Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CHYM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Chime Financial Inc (CHYM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.70% of shares. A total of 168 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 84.21% of its stock and 95.37% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd holding total of 52.27 shares that make 15.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.02 billion.

The securities firm Crosslink Capital Inc holds 29.25 shares of CHYM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.54% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 571.93 million.

An overview of Chime Financial Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) traded 5,026,562 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.82 and price change of +0.95. With the moving average of $19.83 and a price change of -3.51, about 3,736,071 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CHYM’s 100-day average volume is 3,108,181 shares, alongside a moving average of $24.58 and a price change of -12.17.