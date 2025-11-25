Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Endeavour Silver Corp has overperformed by 6.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXK rose by 109.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.37 to $2.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.52% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, CIBC Upgraded Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) to Sector Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on March 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for EXK. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on June 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6. TD Securities January 09, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EXK, as published in its report on January 09, 2024. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 157.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Endeavour Silver Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.57, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EXK is registering an average volume of 14.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a gain of 1.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.65, showing growth from the present price of $7.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Endeavour Silver Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.