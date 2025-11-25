Do investors need to be concerned about Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)?

While Cassava Sciences Inc has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAVA rose by 22.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.40 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.98% in the last 200 days.

On November 26, 2024, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 08, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald July 15, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SAVA, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. Maxim Group’s report from July 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $190 for SAVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SAVA has an average volume of 2.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.77%, with a gain of 4.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cassava Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.