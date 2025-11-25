DGNX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

Diginex Ltd (DGNX)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -4.15% from the previous close with its current price standing at $11.31. Its current price is -71.62% under its 52-week high of $39.85 and 20006.67% more than its 52-week low of $0.06. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -52.53% below the high and +12.37% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DGNX’s SMA-200 is $10.52.

Additionally, it is important to take into account DGNX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1367.70 for the last tewlve months.DGNX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 556.59, resulting in an 793.07 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Diginex Ltd (DGNX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ: DGNX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Diginex Ltd (DGNX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 123.06% of shares. A total of 24 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.21% of its stock and -0.90% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 155.13 shares that make 0.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.76 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 53.3 shares of DGNX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.23% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.6 million.

An overview of Diginex Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Diginex Ltd (DGNX) traded 1,029,039 shares per day, with a moving average of $15.78 and price change of -3.27. With the moving average of $16.75 and a price change of +1.63, about 981,531 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DGNX’s 100-day average volume is 672,436 shares, alongside a moving average of $12.07 and a price change of +5.72.