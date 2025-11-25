CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s results are impressive

While CRISPR Therapeutics AG has overperformed by 2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRSP rose by 30.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.48 to $30.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.14% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) recommending Overweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on February 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CRSP. TD Cowen also Upgraded CRSP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 12, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on February 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $65. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CRSP, as published in its report on August 06, 2024. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from August 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $90 for CRSP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRSP is recording an average volume of 2.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.79%, with a loss of -7.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.00, showing growth from the present price of $51.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CRISPR Therapeutics AG Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.