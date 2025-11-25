Can you still get a good price for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Shares at this point?

While Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 8.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLMA rose by 329.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.17 to $2.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 303.68% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on August 12, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OLMA. Goldman also rated OLMA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 02, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on January 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OLMA, as published in its report on July 21, 2023. CapitalOne’s report from May 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for OLMA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLMA is recording an average volume of 3.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 25.16%, with a gain of 194.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.50, showing growth from the present price of $25.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.