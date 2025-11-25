Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR has overperformed by 11.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CANF fell by -79.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.35 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2017, Maxim Group started tracking Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (AMEX: CANF) recommending Buy. Rodman & Renshaw also rated CANF shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 29, 2016. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 30, 2015, but set its price target from $4 to $6. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CANF, as published in its report on March 31, 2015. ROTH Capital’s report from March 30, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $2.40 for CANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR (CANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.32%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CANF is recording an average volume of 5.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 25.64%, with a loss of -9.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.