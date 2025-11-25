Are Inotiv Inc (NOTV) shares a good deal now?

While Inotiv Inc has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOTV fell by -80.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.48 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.53% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on February 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NOTV. Wells Fargo also rated NOTV shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2023. Jefferies January 19, 2023d the rating to Hold on January 19, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $8. Lake Street January 11, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NOTV, as published in its report on January 11, 2023. Lake Street’s report from November 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for NOTV shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Inotiv Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NOTV has an average volume of 758.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.57%, with a gain of 16.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOTV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inotiv Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.