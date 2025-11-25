Analyzing UPB’s current quarter earnings projections

Upstream Bio Inc (UPB)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.09% from the previous close with its current price standing at $26.33. Its current price is -2.45% under its 52-week high of $26.99 and 412.32% more than its 52-week low of $5.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.22% below the high and +21.81% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UPB’s SMA-200 is $13.75.

Additionally, it is important to take into account UPB stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 508.22 for the last tewlve months.UPB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.76, resulting in an 3.82 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.71 in simple terms.

Upstream Bio Inc (NASDAQ: UPB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Upstream Bio Inc (UPB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.77% of shares. A total of 128 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 88.35% of its stock and 103.67% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 8.09 shares that make 14.96% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 212.15 million.

The securities firm Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 5.69 shares of UPB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 10.54% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 149.37 million.

An overview of Upstream Bio Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) traded 410,652 shares per day, with a moving average of $24.71 and price change of +1.35. With the moving average of $21.58 and a price change of +8.84, about 422,649 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UPB’s 100-day average volume is 457,596 shares, alongside a moving average of $18.60 and a price change of +15.21.