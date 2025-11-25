Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 9.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRS rose by 10.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.44 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.31% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wedbush on May 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald November 20, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ACRS, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ACRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -113.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACRS is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.65%, with a gain of 12.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.