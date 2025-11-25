A year in review: Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)’s performance in the last year

While Tilray Brands Inc has overperformed by 6.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLRY fell by -27.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.32 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.73% in the last 200 days.

On April 05, 2024, Alliance Global Partners Reiterated Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) to Neutral. A report published by Bernstein on November 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for TLRY. The Benchmark Company also Downgraded TLRY shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2022. Barclays initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for TLRY, as published in its report on November 18, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11.80 for TLRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tilray Brands Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TLRY has an average volume of 71.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.39%, with a loss of -6.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.83, showing growth from the present price of $0.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tilray Brands Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.