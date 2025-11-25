A closer look at Therealreal Inc (REAL)’s stock price trends

While Therealreal Inc has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REAL rose by 22.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.24 to $4.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.18% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) to Overweight. A report published by Roth Capital on October 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for REAL. B. Riley Securities also rated REAL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 17, 2025. Wells Fargo December 09, 2024d the rating to Overweight on December 09, 2024, and set its price target from $4 to $15. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for REAL, as published in its report on September 16, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from January 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $2.75 for REAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Therealreal Inc (REAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Therealreal Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and REAL has an average volume of 4.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.72%, with a loss of -5.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.12, showing growth from the present price of $13.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Therealreal Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.