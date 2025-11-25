A closer look at T1 Energy Inc (TE) is warranted

While T1 Energy Inc has overperformed by 15.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TE rose by 21.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.31 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.31% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on October 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TE. BTIG Research also Upgraded TE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 20, 2024. Morgan Stanley November 14, 2023d the rating to Equal-Weight on November 14, 2023, and set its price target from $13 to $2. BTIG Research November 10, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TE, as published in its report on November 10, 2023. TD Cowen’s report from October 25, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for TE shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of T1 Energy Inc (TE)

One of the most important indicators of T1 Energy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TE is recording 7.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.02%, with a loss of -1.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.67, showing growth from the present price of $3.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze T1 Energy Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.