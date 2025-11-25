A closer look at FBGL’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

In the current trading session, FBS Global Ltd’s (FBGL) stock is trading at the price of $0.67, a gain of 1.52% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -87.71% less than its 52-week high of $5.45 and 63.41% better than its 52-week low of $0.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.49% below the high and +27.15% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FBGL’s SMA-200 is $0.6947.

How does FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ: FBGL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in FBS Global Ltd (FBGL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 69.38% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.85% of its stock and 2.79% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc holding total of 48.08 shares that make 0.36% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 31490.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 42.22 shares of FBGL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.31% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27655.0.

An overview of FBS Global Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) traded 336,537 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5945 and price change of +0.0074. With the moving average of $0.6321 and a price change of -0.0681, about 430,673 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FBGL’s 100-day average volume is 384,840 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.6225 and a price change of +0.0349.