ZNB’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Zeta Network Group’s (ZNB) stock is trading at $0.75, marking a gain of 1.18% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.54% below its 52-week high of $162.25 and 5.30% above its 52-week low of $0.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -55.75% below the high and +7.23% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ZNB’s SMA-200 is $15.1711.

As well, it is important to consider ZNB stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 12.55.ZNB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.04, resulting in an 103.32 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Zeta Network Group (ZNB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ: ZNB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Zeta Network Group (ZNB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.53% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.11% of its stock and 0.11% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 94.87 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 71909.0.

The securities firm SBI Securities Co., Ltd. holds 100.0 shares of ZNB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 75.0.

An overview of Zeta Network Group’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Zeta Network Group (ZNB) traded 541,158 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1123 and price change of -0.8499. With the moving average of $1.4963 and a price change of -0.9399, about 4,310,989 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ZNB’s 100-day average volume is 5,256,352 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.0212 and a price change of -21.5699.