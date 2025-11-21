XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While XPeng Inc ADR has underperformed by -5.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPEV rose by 69.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.24 to $11.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Daiwa Securities Upgraded XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) to Buy. A report published by BNP Paribas Exane on August 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for XPEV. Goldman also Upgraded XPEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2025. Nomura March 19, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for XPEV, as published in its report on March 19, 2025. Daiwa Securities’s report from March 19, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $24 for XPEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 102.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

XPeng Inc ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XPEV is registering an average volume of 11.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a loss of -23.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.97, showing growth from the present price of $20.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze XPeng Inc ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.