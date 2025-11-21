What is the investor’s view on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)?

While Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNCY fell by -22.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.59 to $8.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.08% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on May 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNCY. JP Morgan also rated SNCY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 22, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on November 15, 2024, and assigned a price target of $17. Wolfe Research October 08, 2024d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SNCY, as published in its report on October 08, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from May 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $17 for SNCY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SNCY is recording an average volume of 936.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a loss of -10.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.44, showing growth from the present price of $11.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc Shares?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Airlines market. When comparing Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -33.64%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 119.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.