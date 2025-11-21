What is the investor’s view on Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)?

While Kornit Digital Ltd has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRNT fell by -59.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.28 to $11.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Needham on April 08, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KRNT. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated KRNT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 26, 2024. Morgan Stanley August 10, 2023d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for KRNT, as published in its report on August 10, 2023. Barclays’s report from February 16, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $28 for KRNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kornit Digital Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KRNT has an average volume of 458.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a loss of -1.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kornit Digital Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.