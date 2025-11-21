Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN)’s stock price range in the last year

While Webtoon Entertainment Inc has overperformed by 0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBTN fell by -7.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.47 to $6.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.84% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, UBS Downgraded Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: WBTN) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on May 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WBTN. HSBC Securities also rated WBTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 04, 2024. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on July 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for WBTN, as published in its report on July 22, 2024. Goldman’s report from July 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $62 for WBTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Webtoon Entertainment Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 797.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WBTN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.61%, with a loss of -0.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.71, showing growth from the present price of $12.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Webtoon Entertainment Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 86.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.