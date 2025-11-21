Was there any good news for Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) stock in the last session?

While Upbound Group Inc has overperformed by 1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPBD fell by -44.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.00 to $15.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.48% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2025, Loop Capital Upgraded Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) to Buy. BTIG Research also rated UPBD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 07, 2024. TD Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on March 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $43. Stephens January 02, 2024d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for UPBD, as published in its report on January 02, 2024.

Analysis of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD)

Investors in Upbound Group Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.56 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Upbound Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UPBD is recording 776.28K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -4.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.38, showing growth from the present price of $16.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPBD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upbound Group Inc Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) based in the USA. When comparing Upbound Group Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.29%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.