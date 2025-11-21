Was there any good news for Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) stock in the last session?

Within its last year performance, EXTR rose by 1.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.89 to $10.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.99% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for EXTR. Lake Street also Upgraded EXTR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2025. Rosenblatt May 02, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EXTR, as published in its report on May 02, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from April 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for EXTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Extreme Networks Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EXTR is recording 1.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a loss of -4.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.25, showing growth from the present price of $16.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Extreme Networks Inc Shares?

The Communication Equipment market is dominated by Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) based in the USA. When comparing Extreme Networks Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 266.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 151.81%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.