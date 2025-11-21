Was there any good news for Burford Capital Limited (BUR) stock in the last session?

While Burford Capital Limited has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BUR fell by -33.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.73 to $8.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.83% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BUR. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on May 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BUR, as published in its report on June 04, 2021.

Analysis of Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

It’s important to note that BUR shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -73.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Burford Capital Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BUR is registering an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.14%, with a loss of -2.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.32, showing growth from the present price of $8.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Burford Capital Limited Shares?

A giant in the Asset Management market, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is based in the United Kingdom. When comparing Burford Capital Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -114.41%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.