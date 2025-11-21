Was Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)’s session last reading good?

While Perella Weinberg Partners has underperformed by -2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PWP fell by -29.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.03 to $14.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.70% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2024, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on January 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for PWP.

Analysis of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

PWP currently pays a dividend of $0.35 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Perella Weinberg Partners’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PWP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.42%, with a loss of -9.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.25, showing growth from the present price of $16.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PWP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Perella Weinberg Partners Shares?

The USA based company Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) is one of the biggest names in Capital Markets. When comparing Perella Weinberg Partners shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.24%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.