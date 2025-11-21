Was Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR)’s session last reading good?

While Nextdoor Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXDR fell by -33.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.80 to $1.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.40% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: NXDR) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NXDR. Craig Hallum also rated NXDR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 30, 2025. Evercore ISI November 08, 2023d the rating to In-line on November 08, 2023, and set its price target from $5 to $3. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for NXDR, as published in its report on June 27, 2023. Citigroup’s report from April 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for NXDR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NXDR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NXDR is registering an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a loss of -5.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.65, showing growth from the present price of $1.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXDR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nextdoor Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.