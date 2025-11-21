Vistra Corp (VST) stock shows negative growth on Thursday

While Vistra Corp has underperformed by -2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VST rose by 26.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $219.82 to $90.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.00% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) recommending Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on October 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VST. Jefferies also Downgraded VST shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $230 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 23, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on September 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $256. Daiwa Securities September 17, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VST, as published in its report on September 17, 2025. Melius’s report from August 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $295 for VST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Vistra Corp (VST)

VST currently pays a dividend of $0.90 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Vistra Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.54M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.98%, with a gain of 1.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $242.56, showing growth from the present price of $173.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vistra Corp Shares?

The USA based company Vistra Corp (VST) is one of the biggest names in Utilities – Independent Power Producers. When comparing Vistra Corp shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 62.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.68%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.