Twilio Inc (TWLO) did well last session?

While Twilio Inc has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWLO rose by 9.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $151.95 to $77.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.33% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TWLO. Rosenblatt also rated TWLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 05, 2025. HSBC Securities May 05, 2025d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TWLO, as published in its report on May 05, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from February 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $160 for TWLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Twilio Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TWLO is registering an average volume of 2.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a loss of -4.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $139.72, showing growth from the present price of $118.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twilio Inc Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, Twilio Inc (TWLO) is based in the USA. When comparing Twilio Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 285.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 482.98%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.