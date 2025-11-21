Tidewater Inc (TDW) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Tidewater Inc has underperformed by -6.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDW fell by -4.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.07 to $31.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, BTIG Research Downgraded Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) to Neutral. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for TDW. DNB Markets also rated TDW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2024. Raymond James November 11, 2024d the rating to Outperform on November 11, 2024, and set its price target from $131 to $102. Johnson Rice initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TDW, as published in its report on February 09, 2024. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Tidewater Inc (TDW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.22%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tidewater Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TDW is registering an average volume of 767.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.35%, with a loss of -8.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.43, showing growth from the present price of $52.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tidewater Inc Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, Tidewater Inc (TDW) is based in the USA. When comparing Tidewater Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -101.87%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.