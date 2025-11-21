Technical analysis of Staar Surgical Co (STAA) stock chart patterns

While Staar Surgical Co has overperformed by 3.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STAA rose by 12.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.81 to $13.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.40% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by William Blair on February 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for STAA. Mizuho also Downgraded STAA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 12, 2025. BTIG Research February 12, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for STAA, as published in its report on February 12, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $37 for STAA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Staar Surgical Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and STAA has an average volume of 922.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a gain of 5.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.00, showing growth from the present price of $27.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Staar Surgical Co Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.