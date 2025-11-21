STXS (Stereotaxis Inc) has impressive results

Within its last year performance, STXS fell by -1.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.59 to $1.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.41% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) recommending Buy. A report published by Aegis Capital on July 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STXS. B. Riley Securities also rated STXS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on January 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for STXS, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from May 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for STXS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Stereotaxis Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -170.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and STXS has an average volume of 542.63K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stereotaxis Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.