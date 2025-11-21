Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)’s results reveal risk

While Steven Madden Ltd has overperformed by 1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHOO fell by -10.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.76 to $19.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.15% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) to Outperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on October 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SHOO. Piper Sandler also Upgraded SHOO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on July 31, 2025, but set its price target from $24 to $26. Citigroup July 17, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SHOO, as published in its report on July 17, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from April 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SHOO shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

With SHOO’s current dividend of $0.84 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Steven Madden Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SHOO has an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.85%, with a loss of -0.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.75, showing growth from the present price of $37.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHOO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Steven Madden Ltd Shares?

Footwear & Accessories giant Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Steven Madden Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.65%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 116.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.