Should investors be concerned about Noble Corp Plc (NE)?

While Noble Corp Plc has underperformed by -1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NE fell by -6.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.74 to $17.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.12% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, Clarksons Platou Downgraded Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on July 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NE. JP Morgan also Upgraded NE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 28, 2025. Evercore ISI January 15, 2025d the rating to In-line on January 15, 2025, and set its price target from $64 to $41. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for NE, as published in its report on December 06, 2024. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Noble Corp Plc (NE)

With NE’s current dividend of $2.00 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.32%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Noble Corp Plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NE has an average volume of 2.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.36, showing growth from the present price of $29.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Noble Corp Plc Shares?

Oil & Gas Drilling giant Noble Corp Plc (NE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Noble Corp Plc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -133.18%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.