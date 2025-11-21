Should investors be concerned about Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)?

While Alaska Air Group Inc has underperformed by -2.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALK fell by -41.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.08 to $38.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.48% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE: ALK) to Buy. A report published by UBS on September 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ALK. Raymond James also Upgraded ALK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 25, 2025. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on July 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $49. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ALK, as published in its report on April 25, 2025. UBS’s report from April 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $54 for ALK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alaska Air Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALK is recording an average volume of 3.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a loss of -10.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.43, showing growth from the present price of $37.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Airlines market. When comparing Alaska Air Group Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.15%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.